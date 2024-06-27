VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Sells $349,014.79 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $349,014.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,903 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,118.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VZIO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.05. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZIO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

