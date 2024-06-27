Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,081 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,636,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,230,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

