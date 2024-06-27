Christopher G.B. Meyer Sells 71,479 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 71,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $330,947.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,268.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher G.B. Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

