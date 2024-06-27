Riverview Trust Co Invests $26,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $102.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

