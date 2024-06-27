Riverview Trust Co Invests $26,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.78. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

