GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 224 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,598 shares in the company, valued at $766,899,667.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,849,100 shares of company stock worth $82,021,597 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

