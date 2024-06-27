Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 157 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.68.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

