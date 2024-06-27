Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

