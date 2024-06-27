Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 1,011,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

