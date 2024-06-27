Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 12.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in HP by 103.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 146,021 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,343 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 153,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 145,111 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HP by 59.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

