GAMMA Investing LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $30,180,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.