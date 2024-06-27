Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

