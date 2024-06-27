Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 796 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after buying an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.89. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 18,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $581,617.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,004,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,239 shares of company stock worth $1,132,129. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

