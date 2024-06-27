Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 274 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,796 shares of company stock valued at $56,919,603 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

