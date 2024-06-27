Riverview Trust Co Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,727 shares of company stock worth $23,117,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 244.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

