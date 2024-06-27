Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AECOM
In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AECOM Trading Down 0.8 %
ACM stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.67%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
