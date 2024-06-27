Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 151,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in América Móvil by 123.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 753,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 416,080 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMX opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

