Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 287 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

