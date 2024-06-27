Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $235,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.