Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $291.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

