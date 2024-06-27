Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $254,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,310,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

