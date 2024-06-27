Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $1,642,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in AGCO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

