903 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $312.28 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.24 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.