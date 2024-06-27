Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

