Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.07. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

