Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $34.03 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

