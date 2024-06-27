Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 269,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 685,907 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 72,543 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.