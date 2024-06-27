Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avient worth $431,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 50,811.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

