Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 189,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 675,810 shares.The stock last traded at $15.93 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

