Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,182 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 84.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.