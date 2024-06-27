iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 83,759 shares.The stock last traded at $133.61 and had previously closed at $133.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

