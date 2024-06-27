WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Gap Down to $44.21

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $43.30. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 12,331 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,303 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 151,714 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

