BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $86.61

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.61, but opened at $84.83. BioNTech shares last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 30,811 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 60.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

