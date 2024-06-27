Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.06. Paramount Global shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 628,422 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.