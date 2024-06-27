ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Gap Down to $56.25

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.25, but opened at $55.12. ABB shares last traded at $55.52, with a volume of 48,891 shares traded.

ABB Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

