Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $18.36. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 10,206 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $373,828. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

