Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.22. Leslie’s shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 445,548 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $750.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 309,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 201,082 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.