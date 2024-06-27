10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.40. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 77,225 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

