Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading 18% Higher

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) shares were up 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 423,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 572,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

