Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.29. Hayward shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 369,302 shares changing hands.

HAYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,458 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 835,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 618,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,611,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

