Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weis Markets

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.44. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

