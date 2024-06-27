Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Down to $59.78

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.78, but opened at $56.15. Birkenstock shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 179,408 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

