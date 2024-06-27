Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $17.79

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $16.94. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1,187,019 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
