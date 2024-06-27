Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $17.79

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $16.94. Bilibili shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1,187,019 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.