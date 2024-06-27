GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Down 11.1%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 2,202,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 560,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

GS Chain Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.14.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

