Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $273,000 Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Noah were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Noah by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $686.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.4%. Noah’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Noah Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.