UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $30.60

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $29.65. UBS Group shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 275,533 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.