CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CEVA were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 38.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

