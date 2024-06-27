Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.28

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $145.90, with a volume of 1022606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

