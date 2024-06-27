Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $260.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $196.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Apple stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

