TD Cowen Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $7.50

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.
PCT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.89.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
