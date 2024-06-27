TD Cowen Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $7.50

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 313,928 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

